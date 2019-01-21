Dominic Breazeale hopes for mandatory WBC title shot against Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury winner

WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are holding talks about a rematch

Dominic Breazeale hopes to finally receive a mandatory WBC title shot in the summer as he awaits the winner of Deontay Wilder's rematch with Tyson Fury.

WBC champion Wilder has been ordered to agree a deal with Fury for a rematch following their split decision draw in December, further delaying a mandated defence against Breazeale.

The Californian stopped Eric Molina in a WBC final eliminator back in November 2017, but is yet to receive a fight with Wilder, who has made two defences of the belt since that date.

Dominic Breazeale is the long-term mandatory challenger for WBC champion

"Yes, definitely a bit frustrating," Breazeale told Sky Sports. "I've been waiting some time, since last November to get my shot at the title.

"I did understand there was going to be a couple of bouts before me, but the most frustrating part was December 1, when Wilder and Fury had a draw, because I thought for sure I'll get the winner of the match.

It's very upsetting and frustrating at the same time. Dominic Breazeale

"Now I believe they said that Wilder-Fury are going to do it again, which just means I've got to wait that much longer. It's very upsetting and frustrating at the same time."

With Wilder and Fury set to renew their rivalry, Breazeale wants a clear winner to emerge, which would put him back on the brink of a shot at the belt.

Anthony Joshua has also been targeting the WBC champion

But it remains to be seen whether the governing body would immediately enforce a mandatory defence, if Fury became the new title holder, and Anthony Joshua has also sought a unification fight with the WBC champion.

Asked about a timescale for his title fight, Breazeale said: "If Tyson Fury and Wilder do what they're supposed to do, I'm hoping I get my shot at the title this summer. I don't want to wait much longer."

A defeat for Breazeale would end these plans, although the 33-year-old admits he cannot allow his career to be left in limbo.

Dillian Whyte could be an alternative opponent for Breazeale

Dillian Whyte has voiced his desire for a battle with Breazeale, who has suggested he is willing to hold fresh negotiations with his British rival.

"Sit tight and stay active," said Breazeale. "We're trying to plan to be fighting in and around the time that he [Wilder] fights, which I believe is going to be April as well, but if something comes up before that I'm likely to take it.

"It's just as of right now, I don't want to pass on any opportunity to fight for the WBC title. But it looks like Tyson Fury and Wilder are going to do it again. I've got to sit and wait."