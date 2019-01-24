Kell Brook considering 'a couple of big fights' in USA as he plans next move with promoter Eddie Hearn

Kell Brook discussed his next fight in a meeting with promoter Eddie Hearn on Thursday

Kell Brook is considering "a couple of big fights" in America as he decides whether to target world titles at welterweight or super-welterweight, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Sheffield man held a meeting with Hearn on Thursday to discuss a potential return to the States, where he originally claimed the IBF welterweight title with a points win over Shawn Porter in 2014.

Amir Khan turned down a British battle with Brook to challenge WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in the US, and Brook could also be lured across the Atlantic by a potential fight against Jessie Vargas at 147lbs, while a Liam Smith bout could be staged on these shores at 154lbs.

Amir Khan will challenge WBO champion Terence Crawford on April 20

"There's a couple of big fights in the States that are available to him," said Hearn.

"Obviously he's going to be keeping an eye out for the Khan fight as well, but that's something he wants to park over now to the side, and move on.

"The Liam Smith fight is another fight he will be looking at as well, so yeah he's another guy that needs to pull the trigger in the next couple of weeks to decide his next step."

Brook has become mandatory challenger for Jarrett Hurd's WBA super-welterweight strap after defeating Michael Zerafa on points in December.

Jarrett Hurd holds the WBA and IBF belts at super-welterweight

But America's unified champion is expected to fulfil his IBF title obligations first by facing Julian Williams, and Brook could instead seek fresh opportunities in the division below.

"Yes, he's mandatory to Jarrett Hurd," said Hearn. "Really the big decision is the weight. Do you stay at 147, do you go 154?

"His discipline is so much better now, so there's a part of me that thinks that 147 is achievable, but we'll talk shortly."