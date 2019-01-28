George Groves announces retirement from boxing

0:39 After George Groves announced his retirement from boxing today, we look back at that dramatic night when he won a world title at Bramall Lane. After George Groves announced his retirement from boxing today, we look back at that dramatic night when he won a world title at Bramall Lane.

Former WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves has announced his retirement from boxing.

Groves (28-4-20KO) last fought against Callum Smith on September 28, 2018, losing his title to his British rival in the World Boxing Super Series final.

It was Groves' fourth professional defeat of his career, and although he insisted after that fight that it would not be his last, he has now called time on his boxing career.

In a statement on Instagram, Groves said: "After taking a little time to reflect on the recent events in my career, I have decided that it is time for me to retire as a professional fighter.

"In 2017, I boxed in front of a home crowd in Sheffield and became the WBA super-middleweight world champion. After four attempts I had finally fulfilled my childhood dream, and the experience was as great as I had always imagined it would be. It was, without doubt, the best moment of my career."

Groves became world champion at the fourth attempt when he beat Fedor Chudinov in Sheffield in 2017, and the 30-year-old suggested his decision was partly based on spending more time with his family.

"Some of you may think it's odd that I'm choosing to retire. I'm still young, still fit and healthy, and there are still some big fights out there for me," he added.

"But it's for these reasons that I'm choosing to retire now. I have a young family at home and it's time to spend some of my better days with them.

"I don't want there to be a time where I'm 'too old' to box on, or where an injury retires me in or out of the ring.

"Over the years I have seen and sadly known the dangers of the sport, and I want to respectfully bow out while I'm at the top of my game.

"I've learned that doesn't always mean coming off the back of a win. I've boxed at the highest level, all over the world, I've been a champion and I'll be leaving the sport (relatively!) intact."