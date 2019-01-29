Cheeseman vs Garcia: Felix Cash hopes Commonwealth title win puts him on path to big name fights

Felix Cash can claim the Commonwealth title this Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Felix Cash firmly believes he is Britain's next middleweight hope and can emulate the likes of Darren Barker and Nigel Benn by winning the Commonwealth title at The O2.

The 25-year-old is striving for recognition in boxing's stellar weight class as he battles Rasheed Abolaji for the vacant Commonwealth belt on this Saturday's undercard for Ted Cheeseman's European title fight with Sergio Garcia at The O2, live on Sky Sports.

Barker and Benn, two former world champions at 160lbs have previously held the same title, and Cash knows victory at the weekend will put him on a path to more significant bouts in a weight class that is topped by star names such as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin.

"This is the key to the door for getting these title fights this year," Cash told Sky Sports.

"You look at all the top British fighters, they've all gone this route. Most of them have won the Commonwealth, British and then moved on to world honours, so this is a step in the right direction, and a step I need to take.

Whoever has got the titles, I'll be coming for them. Felix Cash

"I want the British title after this. If any other doors open up, it's all about what's available and who is available to fight. One fight at a time, get this win, and I'll take on whoever is next. Whoever has got the titles, I'll be coming for them."

As a rising contender in Eddie Hearn's promotional stable, Cash wants to stake his claim for a fight in America on a Matchroom USA bill, acknowledging that he could only be a few wins away from a big-name opponent.

"Eddie Hearn, he's over in the States, and he's got a lot of opportunities over there," said Cash. "You look at [Jason] Welborn, he got a world title shot for just winning the British title, so there's a lot of doors there that's opening.

"One fight at a time, but win this fight, put another couple of good performances on, you never know, you might get a call-up and you might end up in the mix.

"I'm looking to produce a good performance, show everyone what I've got to offer, and put on an exciting fight."

