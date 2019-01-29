George Groves shrugs off parting shot from Carl Froch after announcing his retirement

George Groves has shrugged off Carl Froch's comments after his retirement was greeted by a parting shot from his former British super-middleweight rival.

The 30-year-old called time on his career after his reign as the WBA 'super' title holder was ended by a seventh-round knockout defeat to Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series final in September.

Froch has since suggested that Groves 'went past his best' after suffering a second defeat against him in their Wembley rematch, but Groves insists he harbours no hard feelings towards his old foe.

"It's Carl, so he shoots from the hip, and he's fully entitled to do that whenever he comments about myself, because we had a real intense rivalry," Groves told Sky Sports.

"As much as I wish it was different, he came out on top, so fair play to him."

Groves would eventually win a world title, halting Fedor Chudinov to claim the WBA belt, and rates that triumph even more highly than his grudge fight victory over James DeGale.

"My greatest, sweetest moment was winning that world title at the fourth attempt, which was do or die at that point, and I didn't know if it was actually going to happen," he said.

"But of course, always getting a win over my fiercest rival James DeGale is just as sweet."

After hanging up his gloves, Groves still intends to remain in boxing, and could even offer his guidance to upcoming fighters as a manager.

The 30-year-old intends to remain in the sport

"Retiring at 30, pipe and slippers, and a round of golf don't quite fit the bill for me," he said.

"I would rather retire from boxing with a new goal in mind, and we've got a few things I would love to get stuck into now, whether that be working as a manager maybe. Aiming to stick in the sport."