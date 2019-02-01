Callum Johnson returns to America for light-heavyweight clash with Sean Monaghan in March

Callum Johnson's next opponent has been confirmed as Sean Monaghan in New York on March 9.

The British light-heavyweight floored Artur Beterbiev before suffering a fourth round knockout loss to the IBF champion in October, and he returns to America to face Monaghan in a fight that could propel the 33-year-old back into world title contention.

Johnson is fully aware that he's fighting to keep his ambitions alive and expects an explosive encounter with Monaghan.

"I was gutted in the Beterbiev fight," said Johnson. "I was gutted because I felt the occasion maybe got to me, but I still had good moments in the fight and I've learned a lot from it.

"I know that if a second shot comes my way, I will be more than ready for it, with the experience of Chicago behind me.

"Sean always puts everything into his fights and he badly needs this win, just like I do, so there should be fireworks."

Monaghan proved his bravery in a points loss to the highly-rated Sullivan Barrera in November, but the New Yorker knows he cannot afford another setback next month.

"I've had my eye on Callum since before the Beterbiev fight," said Monaghan. "He has a come-forward pressure style and our styles should make for a fan friendly fight.

New Yorker Sean Monaghan has just two defeats in 31 fights

"I know these Brit's always come in shape, so I'm already working very hard. This is a fight I absolutely need to win. No excuses, it's do or die for me."

Johnson recently vacated his British title, with Joshua Buatsi set to battle Liam Conroy for the vacant belt.

