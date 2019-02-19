Joshua vs Miller: Jarrell Miller says he struck psychological blow as he shoved Anthony Joshua

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller believes he struck a psychological blow as he shoved Anthony Joshua before a bad-tempered press conference in New York.

The heavyweight duo had to be hauled apart after Miller pushed Joshua when they shared the stage for the first time ahead of their world title fight at Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Miller directed a tirade of insults at the unified champion, then left the stage while Joshua was still addressing the media.

"I live with my own rules, always have, always will," Miller told Sky Sports.

"He's smiling at my face like it's sweet. We're going to war. Don't come here smiling, trying to crack jokes, or 'calm down' like be my dad or something.

He know what time it is. He know that I'm not playing. I don't care. I knock him out right now. Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller

"He's lucky I didn't punch him in the face, but like I said, I ain't got no time to play games. I don't play boxing, this is what I do. Breathe, eat, sleep this c**p.

"He know what time it is. He know that I'm not playing. I don't care. I knock him out right now. I'm a warrior. I don't care about none of that."

The Brooklyn man believes he forced Joshua to lose his cool, suggesting the British star had to respond to his aggressive antics.

"We seen a crack in his little punk egg shell. It came out," said Miller. "A human part of him finally came out. That's how he talks behind closed doors. That's how he talks.

"I've been in his head. For two, three years nobody wanted to say my name, because they knew I was going to be a bully when they say my name.

"They knew I was going to come out here and do what I do. He knew it was coming. He had an idea, but he felt like maybe I was going to play the game and be nice. No, try again."

Issuing a final warning, Miller is confident his mental and physical strength will allow him to overpower Joshua.

"You've never seen nobody with mental fortitude like me," he said. "No matter what he do, what he hit me with, how many punches he throw, he ain't going to beat me, he ain't going to stop me.

"I'm a walking monster. On June 1, I'm uniting the world."

