Joshua vs Miller: Jarrell Miller wants Anthony Joshua to fight like a 'maniac', says Eddie Hearn

0:30 Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller sparked angry scenes by shoving Anthony Joshua Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller sparked angry scenes by shoving Anthony Joshua

Jarrell Miller tried to get Anthony Joshua "rattled" as he wants the world heavyweight champion to fight like a "maniac" in New York, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The unified title holder was shoved by Miller at the start of their first press conference to announce Joshua's US debut against 'Big Baby' at Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

'Big Baby' Miller then directed a tirade of insults at Joshua, who responded with heated words, and Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn believes the Brooklyn man is trying to set the scene for a reckless battle.

Jarrell wants Anthony to come here and unravel. Eddie Hearn

"I think it's a ploy. I think it's probably a smart one," Hearn told Sky Sports. "Not overly tactical, but a ploy to get Anthony rattled, to get him to come to fight.

"We saw it, Dillian Whyte did the same thing in their fight. I know Anthony won that fight, but he was rattled, he fought like a maniac in that fight, and I think that's what Jarrell wants.

"Jarrell wants Anthony to come here and unravel."

2:29 Joshua says Miller needs 'humbling' in Madison Square Garden fight Joshua says Miller needs 'humbling' in Madison Square Garden fight

Both fighters will be reunited in front of the media on British soil on Monday, with Hearn admitting that he can do little to prevent Miller from repeating his intimidation tactics.

"There's not a lot you can say to them," said Hearn. "They don't really listen to people like us. When you say 'look guys, nice and calm', it doesn't really come into it.

"Jarrell Miller is a guy who has come from a very, very underprivileged background, who grew up in Brooklyn, who's got a chance to win the world heavyweight championship in New York at Madison Square Garden.

3:33 Miller reveals why he pushed Joshua at New York press conference Miller reveals why he pushed Joshua at New York press conference

"AJ has got to come to his backyard, silence him, and knock him out.

"We're going to bring the lion's den to MSG. We're going to have 10,000 to 15,000 Brits in that arena for a night of boxing you will not forget. It's going to be a great heavyweight match-up."

Watch Anthony Joshua defend his world heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.