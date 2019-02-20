Anthony Joshua still wants future fight with Deontay Wilder if he cannot agree Tyson Fury rematch

Anthony Joshua has voiced his desire for an undisputed fight with Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua still wants a future fight with Deontay Wilder, if the WBC champion can no longer agree a rematch with Tyson Fury, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The unified heavyweight champion will make his US debut against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Wilder yet to announce his next title defence.

Talks for a second fight between Wilder and Fury have become more complicated after the British fighter signed a co-promotional deal with Top Rank, raising concerns about a potential clash between American television networks.

Wilder is yet to agree terms for a rematch with Tyson Fury

And Hearn told Sky Sports: "I think it's good news for us, probably in that I think Deontay Wilder should be looking at it and say 'My fight with Fury is unlikely now, so let's get the AJ fight done'.

"I would like to see Wilder have a fight and then fight the undisputed fight, if Joshua can beat Miller.

"That's what we want. I don't know what's going to happen with ESPN and Fury. He's obviously done a deal that he felt benefitted him financially.

1:49 Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller shoved Joshua before their press conference in New York Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller shoved Joshua before their press conference in New York

"He must know it puts the Wilder fight in doubt, maybe he's not bothered about that. We've got to focus on our own business, and that's what we've always tried to do."

Wilder retained his title after a split decision draw with Fury in December, and the WBC have since ordered both fighters to agree a rematch.

But Joshua remains willing to hold further negotiations about Wilder fighting him in a blockbuster bout instead, with four belts and two unbeaten records at stake.

2:29 Joshua has vowed to inflict a 'humbling' defeat on Miller Joshua has vowed to inflict a 'humbling' defeat on Miller

"We hope that we go Jarrell Miller, Deontay Wilder for the belt," said Hearn.

"It's not about Wilder or Fury, it's just about that final belt. He stands one belt away from going down in a history as an undisputed heavyweight world champion.

"That's what he has to achieve. I'm hoping now that Wilder looks at it and says 'wow, ok, maybe I should get on and make the Joshua fight, so very, very interesting times, and quite possibly anything can happen."

