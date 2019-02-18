Tyson Fury signs co-promotional deal with Top Rank

Tyson Fury has teamed up with Bob Arum's Top Rank

Tyson Fury has signed a new multi-year deal with US promoters Top Rank, with details of his next fight yet to be announced.

Fury agreed a co-promotional deal with Bob Arum's Top Rank as negotiations continue over a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

The former unified title holder remains eager to finalise a second fight with Wilder after being forced to settle for a split decision draw in Los Angeles in December.

Fury was denied the WBC belt after his Los Angeles draw with Deontay Wilder

"If I didn't want to fight him, I wouldn't have taken it in the first place," he told BT Sport.

"As far as I'm concerned, the fight is more make-able now than ever, because we have the biggest boys in the game behind us.

"I'm only a fighter, I can only fight who they put in front of me. I want the biggest fights - the Joshuas, the Wilders of the world and everybody else out there too.

Fury dramatically climbed off the canvas in the final round of Wilder fight

"If you're watching Deontay, I'm coming for you baby."

Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports that he still hopes to reach an agreement over a rematch with Fury.