Tyson Fury signs co-promotional deal with Top Rank
By Richard Damerell and Daniel Boswell
Last Updated: 18/02/19 2:29pm
Tyson Fury has signed a new multi-year deal with US promoters Top Rank, with details of his next fight yet to be announced.
Fury agreed a co-promotional deal with Bob Arum's Top Rank as negotiations continue over a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.
The former unified title holder remains eager to finalise a second fight with Wilder after being forced to settle for a split decision draw in Los Angeles in December.
"If I didn't want to fight him, I wouldn't have taken it in the first place," he told BT Sport.
"As far as I'm concerned, the fight is more make-able now than ever, because we have the biggest boys in the game behind us.
"I'm only a fighter, I can only fight who they put in front of me. I want the biggest fights - the Joshuas, the Wilders of the world and everybody else out there too.
"If you're watching Deontay, I'm coming for you baby."
Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports that he still hopes to reach an agreement over a rematch with Fury.