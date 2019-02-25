Joshua vs Miller: Jarrell Miller says Anthony Joshua cannot control emotions ahead of world title fight

Jarrell Miller branded Anthony Joshua an "emotional sucker" as the New Yorker suggested he gained a psychological edge over the world champion.

The American went head to head with Britain's heavyweight star at a London press conference ahead of their fight at Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Joshua vowed to "reconstruct" Miller's face.

But the brash challenger, nicknamed 'Big Baby', believes he easily forced Joshua to lose his composure.

"I came out calm and chilled, so he felt like he could take over the press conference," he said.

"He started very calm, and the minute I said Tyson Fury was more popular than him, he's an emotional sucker.

"People call me the 'Big Baby', but I've been doing this for a long time, I know what I'm doing.

"He doesn't. He has to constantly be coached on being a fake, constantly being coached on being this Barbie doll. I don't, I just be myself and I'm happy with the results."

Miller shoved Joshua before they had even sat down in front of the media last week, and the unbeaten 30-year-old, weighing around 300lbs, insists he has already forced the champion onto the back foot.

"He can say whatever he wants," said Miller. "He had a problem with smaller guys, less agile guys, less determined guys.

"When you fight a behemoth in his backyard, then you're going to his territory. You don't know what the jungle is going to entail, you don't know what the geographic of the landscape is going to bring.

"He came to New York and he lost. He lost, whether it be in the interviews, he lost at the press conference, lost at rapping on the radio. He just lost. He came to my backyard and he lost."

