George Groves rules out a return to the ring

0:46 George Groves admits it was 'great' to see Chris Eubank Jr beat James DeGale and says he hopes to 'never have to hear from' DeGale again George Groves admits it was 'great' to see Chris Eubank Jr beat James DeGale and says he hopes to 'never have to hear from' DeGale again

George Groves has ruled out any potential return to the ring and insists he is enjoying retirement.

The former WBA super-middleweight champion called time on his career last month after losing his title to Callum Smith in September.

The 30-year-old made the decision to spend more time with his family, with Saturday's bout between old foes James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr doing little to whet his appetite for a return.

Groves called time on his career after losing to Callum Smith in September

"It might be the honeymoon phase who knows but I'm really enjoying retirement right now," Groves told Sky Sports News.

"If anything was going to make me want to fight again I thought it would probably be too old rivals.

"It might have got the blood circulating but it didn't and I was happy to sit on the side and watch as a fan and long may it continue."

Groves also couldn't resist putting the boot into former rival DeGale, who lost on a points decision to Eubank Jr, during Saturday's O2 Arena bout.

"It's great - my old buddy Eubank, sort of retired my old buddy James DeGale," Groves added.

"James DeGale dubbed it the retirement fight so he's retired and hopefully we will never have to hear from him again."