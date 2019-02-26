Joseph Parker willing to reschedule Derek Chisora fight, says promoter David Higgins

Joseph Parker had been holding talks over a Derek Chisora fight

Joseph Parker is willing to reschedule a fight with Derek Chisora, but is not prepared to risk his career with another shortened training camp for a trip to Britain.

The New Zealander has ruled out a proposed clash against Chisora, with both teams yet to agree terms, as the former world champion would not have received enough preparation time ahead of a scheduled date at The O2 on April 20.

Promoter David Higgins admits Parker needed longer in Las Vegas with trainer Kevin Barry, having headed out there later than normal for the loss to Dillian Whyte, but the 27-year-old would be open to a fresh date for the Chisora fight.

"I saw comments by Dereck Chisora's manager or promoter David Haye basically saying that our reasons for pulling the pin are trivial," Higgins told Sky Sports.

"That totally undermines the historical reality. We ran a short camp for Whyte, and we weren't quite happy with the length, and we learned from that.

We'll fight Chisora anywhere, any time, but we want at least a nine or 10-week camp, and fair terms. David Higgins

"Joseph Parker has shown he is willing to fight anyone, anywhere, any time on the right deal, but the terms have to be fair. No, Haye disregards those facts.

"I think they thought they could get unfair advantage again by leaving Joe with a jet-lagged, short camp. That's not going to happen under my watch. The message to British boxing is - fight fair.

"Derek Chisora should give Joseph a fair and decent camp. We'll fight Chisora anywhere, any time, but we want at least a nine or 10-week camp, and fair terms."

Parker is still targeting a second fight with Dillian Whyte

Parker is not just pinning his hopes on Chisora, with a rematch against Dillian Whyte still one of his top priorities, while the Kiwi would also welcome a fight with Tyson Fury.

Fury has been holding talks over a rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder, but last week linked up with American promoter Bob Arum, who worked closely with Higgins ahead of Parker's WBO title win over Andy Ruiz Jr.

Tyson Fury has signed a co-promotional deal with Bob Arum's Top Rank

Higgins said: "When people talk about Joseph Parker fighting Tyson Fury, obviously there's going to be public interest, because of the family connection with Joseph's victory over Hughie Fury. It's currently Parker one, Fury nil.

"If the terms were right, we'll go maybe to America or even to England to fight Tyson Fury.

"We won't chase after them, they hold the cards with Tyson Fury, but if they're serious, they are welcome to communicate and we would look at that opportunity too."