JD NXTGEN: Preview as Jordan Gill battles Emmanuel Dominguez on JD NXTGEN bill

Jordan Gill believes he belongs with the world's best featherweights and can maintain his impressive rise with victory over Emmanuel Dominguez on Saturday's JD NXTGEN bill.

The unbeaten 24-year-old can break into the WBA's top 15 if he defeats Dominguez to claim the WBA international title in Peterborough, live on Sky Sports.

Live Fight Night Live on

But the battle-hardened Mexican is unlikely to wilt easily, with his only stoppage loss coming against current WBO super-bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete.

1:59 Jordan Gill says he will have to make Emmanuel Dominguez 'miss and pay' in Saturday's top-of-the-bill fight in Peterborough. Jordan Gill says he will have to make Emmanuel Dominguez 'miss and pay' in Saturday's top-of-the-bill fight in Peterborough.

Gill has added spite to his silky skills, stopping Ryan Doyle in seven rounds to claim the Commonwealth title, and can further enhance his growing reputation with an emphatic win.

Big-name fights could lie ahead for Gill, who is part of a domestic division that includes British champion Ryan Walsh, along with world-class performers such as Josh Warrington, Carl Frampton and Scott Quigg.

What the fighters said

To get a WBA top 15 ranking will be great. We can push on and see what happens after that but my sights are firmly set on Emmanuel Dominguez on Saturday night. Jordan Gill

Those tough opponents have helped me develop this massive hunger that I've got. I've come here to win and I'm carrying that belt back to Mexico. Emmanuel Dominguez

Who else is on the bill?

Richard Riakporhe clashes with Tommy McCarthy at cruiserweight

Anthony Sims Jr can showcase his talent against Mateo Damian Veron

Leigh Wood battles Abraham Osei Bonsu for Commonwealth belt

Essential reading

The weigh-in

Jordan Gill: 8st 13lbs 6oz

Emmanuel Dominguez: 8st 13lbs 7oz

The time draws near...

1:02 Jordan Gill headlines in Peterborough on Saturday night and has the speed, skills and character to go right to the top. Jordan Gill headlines in Peterborough on Saturday night and has the speed, skills and character to go right to the top.

Watch Jordan Gill against Emmanuel Dominguez, with Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy McCarthy and Anthony Sims Jr also on JD NXTGEN bill in Peterborough on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.