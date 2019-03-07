Frank Bruno 'starting to mend' after being hospitalised with pneumonia

Frank Bruno took to Twitter to say he is recovering from pneumonia

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno says he is "starting to mend" after being treated in hospital for pneumonia.

The 57-year-old's agent revealed on Monday he had been admitted to Horton General in Banbury.

Bruno has now taken to Twitter, writing: "Good Morning. Thank you for all the well wishes I've been reading them all - I feel like I'm finally starting to mend.

"I've certainly never felt so ill. Pneumonia... you've been a knockout!"

Bruno was ringside to witness Chris Eubank Jr's victory over James DeGale last month

Bruno won the WBC title at the fourth attempt when he beat American Oliver McCall at Wembley in September 1995.

He previously lost title bouts to Tim Witherspoon in 1986, Mike Tyson in 1989 and Lennox Lewis in 1993.

Last week marked the 30th anniversary of Bruno's most famous fight; his '89 bout with Tyson.

The then 27-year-old rocked 'Iron Mike' with a left hook in the early stages, before being stopped in the fifth round.

Bruno's final professional bout came in March 1996, when he suffered a third-round defeat to Tyson in his first defence of the WBC belt.

