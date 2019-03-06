Deontay Wilder ordered to defend WBC heavyweight title against Dominic Breazeale

Deontay Wilder set to defend WBC belt against Dominic Breazeale

Deontay Wilder has been ordered to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dominic Breazeale.

WBC champion Wilder had to search for a new opponent after a planned rematch with Tyson Fury was put back following their December draw in Los Angeles.

Breazeale was named as the WBC mandatory challenger following a stoppage win over Eric Molina in November 2017, and has now been granted a fight with his fellow American.

Breazeale had been the WBC's mandatory challenger

The WBC ruling means Dillian Whyte will be denied a battle with Breazeale after the governing body previously ordered the rival contenders to fight for the WBC interim title.

A statement from the WBC read: "WBC World Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder shall fulfill his mandatory obligations by fighting Dominic Breazeale next.

"This order constitutes the start of the free negotiations period for Champion Wilder's mandatory defense of his title.

"If no agreement is reached between the camps, the WBC shall conduct a purse offer ceremony on April 4, 2019 at the WBC Offices in Mexico City, Mexico."

Dillian Whyte was due to fight Breazeale for WBC interim title

Whyte remains the No 1 ranked contender with the WBC, and endured further frustration after he was unable to agree terms for a Wembley rematch against Anthony Joshua.

The Brixton man had urged the WBC to install him as the new mandatory challenger if Breazeale was confirmed as Wilder's next opponent.

"The WBC, they ordered me against Breazeale," Whyte told Sky Sports at the weekend. "Hopefully they will honour that and keep true to their word, and they will give me the mandatory position.

"If Wilder wants to fight Breazeale, I should become the WBC automatic mandatory, because Dominic Breazeale is pulling out of the fight, not me."

Anthony Joshua will face Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller in New York

Unified champion Joshua will make the next defence of his WBA 'super', IBF and WBO titles against Jarrell Miller in Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

