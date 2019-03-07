Bivol vs Smith Jr: Callum Johnson wants to produce destructive win over Sean Monaghan

Callum Johnson faces Sean Monaghan in the early hours of Saturday

Callum Johnson intends to 'seek and destroy' Sean Monaghan as he attempts to gain the attention of WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.

The light-heavyweight contender has returned to America to battle Monaghan on the undercard of Bivol's WBA title defence against Joe Smith Jr in New York, in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Johnson shared a dramatic shootout with Artur Beterbiev, with both men being floored in the opening two rounds before the IBF king sealed a stoppage win, and the 33-year-old insists he is more focused than ever on a must-win fight with Monaghan.

"When I get in there, get inside the ropes, I look to seek and destroy," Johnson told Sky Sports.

"That's what I try and do, and I look for the knockout. That's the kind of fighter I am, so I think they're in for more of the same kind of stuff. Myself, just this time, on the winning side.

I addressed a few things that I could have done differently last time, and I feel like I'm a mentally stronger fighter now because of the last one. Callum Johnson

"I think I've learned a lot. More mentally, rather than physically. Obviously I've got the physical tools and the physical strength and everything else, but I think I learned a lot about myself mentally.

"I addressed a few things that I could have done differently last time, and I feel like I'm a mentally stronger fighter now because of the last one."

Monaghan's only two defeats have come against the highly-rated duo of Sullivan Barrera and Marcus Browne, a clear warning to Johnson that he cannot let his standards slip.

Monaghan has mixed at a high level ahead of his fight with Johnson

"He's only lost to the very best out there," said Johnson. "I'll have to be on my game to win, and I'm sure I will be.

"It's a tough fight for me, and I'm going to have to be at my best to beat him, but I plan on being at my best, and I plan on beating him.

"He looks like he's got a decent right hand on him as well, so he can punch a bit. He's a pretty solid all-round fighter."

Bivol will be seeking to extend his destructive unbeaten record later that evening, and Johnson hopes to have put himself into contention for a future fight against the Russian.

Dmitry Bivol defends WBA belt against Joe Smith Jr in the main event

"I'd be watching it anyway as a fan, but there's obviously talks that I could be in line for that shot possibly, if I get a good win out here," he said.

"I will be looking at that, very interested, as long as I get the win myself, which is my main focus at the minute."

