Bivol vs Smith Jr: Callum Johnson must defeat Sean Monaghan to stake claim for world title fight

Callum Johnson nearly produced a sensational world title triumph and victory over Sean Monaghan could earn another big-name battle.

Britain's light-heavyweight almost pulled off a stunning upset win over Artur Beterbiev, flooring the IBF champion in the second round, only to suffer a fourth-round stoppage defeat in Chicago.

But Johnson's power and bravery caught the eye of the American audience and he was welcomed back to the States for a must-win meeting with Monaghan at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Dmitry Bivol defends his WBA belt against Joe Smith Jr at the top of the bill, with Johnson hopeful of staking his claim for a shot at the winner, but Monaghan has ambitions of his own after mixing at a high level.

The American's only two defeats have come against Sullivan Barrera and Marcus Browne, two highly-regarded contenders, and Johnson's punch resistance could be tested by the dangerous Monaghan.

An explosive victory will justify Johnson's hopes of another world title fight, but defeat would be a crushing setback for the 33-year-old.

What the fighters said

I know I've got a tough challenge in front of me and it's something I'm looking forward to. I've had a taste of world level now and I want to get myself back there. Callum Johnson

This is as big as it gets for me. I've got my back to the wall in my career right now, and I feel like if I lose this fight, it's over. I'm desperate for a win. Sean Monaghan

What the promoter said

The winner of this fight goes to look at the likes of Dmitry Bivol and world championship opportunities, and the loser can forget about that. Eddie Hearn

What the expert said

Callum Johnson is capable of hurting any of the top light-heavyweights. Can he defeat the best in the division? It's yet to be seen, so he needs to win well against Monaghan. Carl Froch

Who else is on the bill?

Dmitry Bivol defends WBA title against Joe Smith Jr in main event

WBO champion Maurice Hooker faces Mikkel LesPierre

The weigh in

Callum Johnson: 173lbs

Sean Monaghan: 174lbs

The time draws near...

