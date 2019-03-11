Craig 'Spider' Richards reveals a domestic clash with Hosea Burton has been put on hold

Craig Richards is awaiting news on his next fight

Craig 'Spider' Richards has revealed that a domestic clash with Hosea Burton has been put on hold, but still hopes to receive a title fight in the near future.

The south Londoner had wanted to face Burton for the Commonwealth light-heavyweight title on a bumper bill at The O2 on April 20, although terms could not been agreed for the fight.

After his ruthless knockout of Jake Ball in February, Richards is eager to return to action, and remains willing to battle a fellow contender, or challenge for major belts on that same date.

1:22 Richards produced a red-hot performance against Jake Ball Richards produced a red-hot performance against Jake Ball

"I just heard about the breakdown of the fight between me and Burton," Richards told Sky Sports. "It obviously didn't happen and I don't know what's going on from there.

"I'm not too sure what actually happened, but I heard that it's not going to happen on the 20th. I know sometimes fights don't go through, and I've learned to deal with situations like that.

"I'm interested in the Commonwealth title. Any fight that makes sense, or any title.

"I would really like to be out on the 20th, that's ideal for me. I've been in camp, I've been training for it, so that would be perfect for me."

2:02 Richards reflects on his impressive performance against Ball Richards reflects on his impressive performance against Ball

Richards believes he issued a warning to British rivals with his win over Ball, but hopes a bout with Burton can be rescheduled.

"I think they realised that my punch power is real and I'm more of a threat," said Richards. "People will be more sceptical about just jumping at the opportunity.

"I think the fight could probably happen down the line. We're in the same position. It might not happen now, but at some point we will cross paths."