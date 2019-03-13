Farmer vs Carroll: Katie Taylor says pound-for-pound rival Cecilia Braekhus is part of 'perfect list'

Katie Taylor says a showdown with pound-for-pound rival Cecilia Braekhus is part of a 'perfect list', but must firstly overcome WBO champion Rose Volante.

Ireland's unified lightweight champion can add a third world title in Friday's unification clash with Volante, live on Sky Sports, with Tevin Farmer's IBF super-featherweight title fight against Dublin's Jono Carroll also on the Philadelphia bill.

Taylor will then target WBC belt holder Delfine Persoon in her bid to become undisputed champion, while a future battle with Braekhus, who holds all four welterweight world titles, could clear up any debate about the No 1 female fighter in the world.

Cecilia Braekhus is the undisputed world champion at welterweight

Asked about Persoon and Braekhus, Taylor exclusively told Sky Sports: "That sounds great. That's a perfect list, but obviously I have to keep going for those fights to be available for me.

"This could be an absolutely huge year for me. The last couple of years since I have turned pro have been the most exciting couple of years in my career. It seems to be only getting better from here."

Standing in the way of Taylor's ambitious plans is Volante, a fellow unbeaten champion from Brazil, who has stopped both of her challengers since winning the belt in December 2017.

Taylor has dominated her previous 12 opponents, requiring just nine fights to collect two titles, but is braced for a punishing encounter with Volante.

"She's a great fighter, a great champion, she's undefeated," said Taylor. "I know she's very, very strong. She has a big right hand, she's very dangerous.

"I know this is going to be a tough fight. She's a very proud champion as well, so I am prepared for this type of challenge. It could be a very physical fight, but we have been working on a lot of things.

We're both undefeated champions going into this fight. She has a chance to unify as well, she's coming here to take my belts away from me. Katie Taylor

"This is going to be a huge year for me I feel, but I obviously need to get over Rose Volante first.

"We're both undefeated champions going into this fight, she has a chance to unify as well. She's coming here to take my belts away from me. It is the biggest opportunity for her as well, but I feel like it's going to be a really exciting night.

"I want to become undisputed champion. This could be a huge year for me, a monumental year actually for me."

