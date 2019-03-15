Farmer vs Carroll: Katie Taylor faces Rose Volante in world lightweight unification clash in Philadelphia
Watch Taylor vs Volante in Philadelphia from 11pm on Friday, live on Sky Sports Action
Last Updated: 15/03/19 11:26am
Katie Taylor will set up a massive undisputed title fight with victory over Rose Volante in Friday's unification clash in Philadelphia, live on Sky Sports.
Ireland's lightweight champion can add the WBO belt to her WBA and IBF titles if she defeats Volante on a St Patrick's weekend bill, which also features Jono Carroll's clash with IBF super-featherweight champion Tevin Farmer, and the return of lightweight contender Luke Campbell.
Live Fight Night International
March 15, 2019, 11:00pm
Live on
Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that victory for Taylor would secure a summer showdown against WBC belt holder Delfine Persoon, with all the world titles at stake, on the Anthony Joshua-Jarrell Miller undercard on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
But Volante, a fellow unbeaten champion, represents the most serious threat in Taylor's professional career, and has ruthlessly stopped her two opponents since winning the belt in December 2017.
The blurring speed and razor-sharp skills of Taylor were on show in her dominant points win over Eva Wahlstrom in December, although she might have to display her grit against the dangerous Brazilian.
A momentous fight at Madison Square Garden is at stake for Taylor as she attempts to move one belt away from becoming the undisputed champion.
What the fighters said
I’m looking forward to a great challenge on Friday evening against Rose Volante, and I’m sure she is ready for the challenge. You’re going to see the best of women’s boxing this Friday night.
Katie Taylor
Friday night we’ll see who will be the best lightweight in the division.
Rose Volante
What the promoter said
If Katie can get past Volante at the weekend, we want to make the undisputed fight on the AJ card at Madison Square Garden.
Eddie Hearn
What the expert said
For me, I believe she's the best pound-for-pound female fighter in the world. She will establish and cement that over the next 12 months.
Matthew Macklin
AJ's message of support
She's definitely going to become undisputed champ. She's very calming, which is working for her, she's a beast in the ring, and just keep on doing what you're doing.
Anthony Joshua
The weigh-in
Katie Taylor: 133.9lbs
Rose Volante: 133.2lbs
Who else is on the bill?
The time draws near...
Watch Katie Taylor's unification clash with Rose Volante and Tevin Farmer's IBF title fight with Jono Carroll in Philadelphia on Friday, from 11pm on Sky Sports Action.