Katie Taylor not distracted by talk of undisputed fight on Anthony Joshua bill

1:52 Katie Taylor is not looking beyond Friday's fight against Rose Volante Katie Taylor is not looking beyond Friday's fight against Rose Volante

Katie Taylor will not be distracted by talk of an undisputed title fight on the Anthony Joshua bill as she is only thinking about victory over WBO champion Rose Volante.

Ireland's world champion faces Volante in a unification clash in Philadelphia on Friday, live on Sky Sports, with plans in place for Taylor to then battle Delfine Persoon for the last remaining WBC belt on Joshua's undercard on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Live Fight Night International Live on

But Taylor is wary of the threat posed by Volante, a fellow undefeated champion, who has eight knockouts in 14 victories.

"I knew there were big fights out there available for me this year, but I'm well aware that I have to get past Rose Volante first," Taylor told Sky Sports.

0:56 Eddie Hearn says Taylor is set for an undisputed title fight on Joshua-Miller bill Eddie Hearn says Taylor is set for an undisputed title fight on Joshua-Miller bill

"This is a huge fight for me at the weekend and I can't overlook anyone. I can't take anyone for granted, so my focus is just completely on Rose Volante and Friday evening."

Since turning professional, Taylor has made smooth progress to 12 victories, earning the WBA and IBF belts, although she is now braced for a punishing encounter with Volante.

"I've seen enough of her over the last few months, so I definitely know what to expect," said Taylor.

She's here to fight, she's here to win. She's a strong opponent, and undefeated champion, and I'm ready for a tough challenge. Katie Taylor

"The training camp has gone brilliantly over the last few months. I do feel like I'm well prepared for this challenge.

"It's definitely going to be a tough fight. She's here to fight, she's here to win. She's a strong opponent, an undefeated champion, and I'm ready for a tough challenge."

Watch Katie Taylor's unification clash with Rose Volante, and Tevin Farmer's IBF title fight with Jono Carroll in Philadelphia on Friday, from 11pm on Sky Sports Action.