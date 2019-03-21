Edwards vs Moreno: Joshua Buatsi vows to end Liam Conroy's dreams
Buatsi battles Conroy on undercard as Charlie Edwards defends WBC title on Copper Box Arena bill this Saturday, live on Sky Sports
By Peter Gilbert
Last Updated: 21/03/19 3:07pm
Joshua Buatsi intends to ruin Liam Conroy’s dreams of becoming British champion when he faces his light heavyweight rival this weekend.
Buatsi takes on Conroy on the undercard for Charlie Edwards' WBC title fight against Angel Moreno at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.
The 26-year-old has won all nine of his fights, seven inside the distance, since turning pro in 2017, while Conroy (16-3-1) has spent five years longer in the paid ranks and is the reigning English light heavyweight champion.
"He's won his last 10, knocked out his last five. This is his dream to become champion and I'll be there to stop it," Buatsi told Sky Sports
Buatsi is keen to claim domestic honours before stepping up to world level.
"It's something I must add to my cupboard, I've got space in there to add another trophy and that's the next one I'll be doing.
Live Fight Night
March 23, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
"Most importantly champions that have come out of this country have pretty much gone that same route. They have won the British title before and have gone on to win big things.
"So for me it's important to kind of follow that step, just to show that ok 'he's conquered Britain' and then I will look elsewhere.
This is his dream to become champion and I'll be there to stop it.
Joshua Buatsi
"It will be world titles after that but it's for the team to sit down and come up with the best route possible for myself but most importantly it's all focus for Saturday night to make sure I win that title."
Watch Charlie Edwards defend WBC title against Angel Moreno, with Joshua Buatsi and Lawrence Okolie also on the Copper Box Arena bill, on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.