Edwards vs Moreno: Charlie Edwards inside flyweight limit for title defence against Angel Moreno

Charlie Edwards had no problem making the flyweight limit ahead his WBC title defence against Angel Moreno on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old makes the first defence of his 115lbs title against Moreno, with Joshua Buatsi and Lawrence Okolie also appearing on the Copper Box Arena bill.

Edwards, who claimed the prestigious green and gold belt with a classy points win over Cristofer Rosales in December, tipped the scales at 7st 13lbs 6oz, while the Spanish challenger weighed in at 7st 13lbs 4oz.

Edwards was marginally heavier than Moreno on the scales

Undefeated Buatsi came in at 12st 5lbs 7oz and Liam Conroy was 12st 5lbs 9oz ahead of their clash for the vacant British light-heavyweight title.

Joshua Buatsi and Liam Conroy contest the Lonsdale belt

British champion Okolie was 14st 3lbs 3oz for his cruiserweight showdown with Commonwealth holder Wadi Camacho, who was also inside the 200lbs limit at 14st 3lbs 1oz.

Irish middleweight Jason Quigley, who fights in the UK for the first time after racking up 15 straight wins in America, weighed 11st 9lbs 5oz and Finnish opponent Mathias Eklund 11st 2lbs 10oz.

Lewis Ritson also returns at super-lightweight

Lewis Ritson weighed 9st 13lbs 7oz for his first fight at super-lightweight with Argentinian opponent German Argentino Benitez at 9st 13lbs 6oz.

Shannon Courtenay tipped the scales at 8st 8lbs 5oz for her four-round professional debut with fellow bantamweight Cristina Busuioc 8st 8lbs 7oz.

Shannon Courtenay starts her pro career this weekend

