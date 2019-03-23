Edwards vs Moreno: Shannon Courtenay impresses on pro debut

Shannon Countenay during her bantamweight clash with Cristina Busuioc

Shannon Courtenay made a winning start to her professional career with a unanimous decision over Cristina Busuioc at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday night.

Courtenay won all four rounds against her Romanian opponent to secure her first victory in the paid ranks.

The Watford bantamweight started the first round in a confident manner, rocking her rival with a left hook before following up with a flurry of punches and landing with a couple of decent rights.

Shannon Courney lands a right hand on Cristina Busioc

Courtenay continued boxing on the front foot in the second round, landing a variety of punches to both the body and head before stringing together a combination which forced Busuioc to hold.

The third round saw Courtenay continue where she left off, unleashing punches from every angle and using her foot work to stay out of trouble.

I wanted to get her out of there, but I enjoyed myself and that's the main thing. The support was crazy, I think the whole of Watford has got behind me. Shannon Courtenay

Busuioc came out for the fourth and final round on the attack but Courtenay resumed control and finished the fight pushing for a stoppage but her brave opponent battled to the final bell.