Smith vs Eggington: Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald engaged in a Gloves Are Off encounter

5:29 After months of Twitter warfare Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald sit down for a very tense 'Gloves Are Off' showdown After months of Twitter warfare Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald sit down for a very tense 'Gloves Are Off' showdown

Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald reignited their heated feud as they engaged in a Gloves Are Off showdown ahead of their super-welterweight fight.

The British rivals share the ring in Liverpool this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, after weeks of trading insults on social media.

Click on the video above to watch Fowler and Fitzgerald sit down for a very tense 'Gloves Are Off' showdown.

Live Fight Night Live on

Fowler has warned his former GB team-mate to be prepared for a "one-sided beating" when they clash this weekend.

"Pro boxing is a brutal sport, it isn't Twitter. Look at me hard, I'm going to punch your face in kid," said Fowler.

Fowler faces Fitzgerald on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

"He says it's going to be a 50-50 fight but I'm going to punch his face in. It's going to be a one-side beating.

"Mark my words I'm going to embarrass you kid and send you home with your tail between your legs."

But Fitzgerald hopes to have the final word in their feud by inflicting a stoppage loss on Fowler.

"I believe I can definitely stop him," said Fitzgerald. "I believe I can definitely stop him as soon as I land, or beat him on points."

Watch Anthony Fowler against Scott Fitzgerald on the undercard for Liam Smith versus Sam Eggington, with David Price also on the M&S Bank Arena bill in Liverpool, from 7pm on Saturday on Sky Sports Action.