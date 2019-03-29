Smith vs Eggington: David Price plans to punish former sparring partner Kash Ali for lack of respect

David Price has vowed to punish Kash Ali for his comments when they clash on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

The heavyweight duo meet on a packed undercard of the Liam Smith-Sam Eggington bill at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.

Price plans to knock out Ali after his Birmingham rival showed a lack of respect by branding the Liverpudlian a "quitter" during a fiery row at Thursday's press conference.

"I won't stand for that," Price told Sky Sports.

"I quite enjoyed the back and forth, people say it's about time I did something like that but I haven't had to because everyone been pretty much respectful.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's a gentleman's sport and something just triggered me yesterday and I thought I won't stand for that.

"It doesn't matter what he's going to do, I've just got to go in there and do what I need to do.

"I think I will knock him out, I think I will knock him out but it won't be early, if it is it will be a surprise because I know he can be quite cagey."

Ali has racked up 15 straight wins during his eight-year career as a pro

Ali, a former sparring partner of Price, is adamant he will extend his undefeated record against the former Commonwealth and British champion.

"I'm 100 per cent confident, I'm ready for this, I've been training hard and it's my time to shine," he said.

"When I sparred him I was not as good as I am now. He's the same as he's always been. I'm taking nothing from the spar. I just know, I've come to fight and I'm ready for this.

"It might not go that far, I might just knock him out early. I'm going to come out victorious, my hand will be raised at the end."