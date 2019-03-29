Smith vs Eggington: Anthony Fowler tears into Scott Fitzgerald after he initially failed to make the super welterweight limit

Anthony Fowler has branded Scott Fitzgerald a "joker" after his bitter rival failed to make the super welterweight limit at the first time of asking.

Fitzgerald was forced to work off an additional 6oz to make the 154lbs limit ahead of their WBA international title clash on a packed undercard of Liam Smith-Sam Eggington bill at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

"It's embarrassing, we've had three months' notice," Fowler told Sky Sports. "I'm not being funny, but I can make 147 if I really wanted.

"He's a joker. You've got one job, to make weight, we're professional athletes and we get paid to train full time. No excuses."

I do a lot of talking but back it up and I always do, tomorrow night I'm going to outclass him. Anthony Fowler

The former Team GB team-mates have been embroiled in a bitter row on social media ahead of their showdown and also exchanged angry words during a fiery press conference on Thursday.

He said: "It's just fuel for the fire. Obviously, it's been good because it's built the fight, he's done me a favour. I'm normally building my own fights, promoting myself where he's helped me because he's made the fight massive.

"Everyone is expecting a big war, a big massive fight, but I'm just going to outclass him, just wait and see.

"I do a lot of talking but back it up and I always do, tomorrow night I'm going to outclass him."