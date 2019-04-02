Hosea Burton has issued a verbal challenge to new British champion Joshua Buatsi

Joshua Buatsi has been targeted by Hosea Burton

Hosea Burton firmly believes he is "the man" to defeat Joshua Buatsi and has issued a verbal challenge to the new British light-heavyweight champion.

'The Hammer' previously held the Lonsdale belt and was studying Buatsi's performance as he stopped Liam Conroy in the third round to claim the vacant title at The Copper Box Arena last month.

With 24 wins and just a solitary loss to Frank Buglioni, a frustrated Burton insists he would have been a more worthy opponent for Buatsi, and hopes the Londoner will accept a potentially explosive domestic clash.

You never hear of anybody shouting out my name, do you? But I welcome any opponent. Hosea Burton

"Joshua Buatsi was very good," Burton told Sky Sports. "You can't really fault the man, because he's done everything what's got asked of him.

"But to be fair, he only beat Liam Conroy. Liam Conroy, yes, best opponent of Buatsi's career up to now, but that should have been me. The Board should have made me against Buatsi, not Conroy.

1:53 Buatsi won the British title with a brutal third round stoppage of Liam Conroy Buatsi won the British title with a brutal third round stoppage of Liam Conroy

"I should either be a first defence, or the mandatory challenger. You never hear of anybody shouting out my name, do you? But I welcome any opponent.

"Personally I think Buatsi will take the fight, but I'm not sure about his team."

Burton has stayed active with five victories since the Buglioni setback, but wants to test himself against Buatsi, one of the hottest prospects in British boxing.

3:46 Buatsi has previously welcomed a fight against Burton Buatsi has previously welcomed a fight against Burton

"Joshua Buatsi doesn't call out anybody, but still they don't really talk about me too much," he said.

"I'm the man that nobody wants to go against. The reason I can beat Buatsi is - I've got a very good thinking brain on me, and I can see where I can catch him."

A possible Commonwealth title clash between Burton and Craig 'Spider' Richards was put on hold, but the 30-year-old would be willing to take that first, if Buatsi presses ahead with his own immediate plans.

'The Hammer' had hoped to face Craig Richards for the Commonwealth belt

"That would be the ideal scenario for me, then I would have all the belts," said Burton.

"I know for a fact that if me and Craig Richards fight, he's going to get beaten, and then I'm out for winning my belt back.

"Me and Joshua can get it on."