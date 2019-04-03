Derek Chisora could receive an all-British battle with David Allen, says Eddie Hearn

Derek Chisora and David Allen return on same bill on April 20, live on Sky Sports

Derek Chisora could receive an all-British battle with David Allen, if both heavyweights successfully come through their fights at The O2, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Brit duo have already traded punches in sparring ahead of their fights on April 20, live on Sky Sports, with Chisora facing Senad Gashi, while Allen takes on Lucas Browne in the capital.

Chisora, Allen & Kelly on O2 show

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn has been holding talks for a clash between Chisora and Joseph Parker, but admits that Allen could become an alternative opponent if he defeats former WBA champion Browne.

Asked about Chisora-Parker negotiations, Hearn told Sky Sports: "There has been, and that's a fight we're planning for July.

"To be honest with you, I also like the fight between Derek Chisora and the Allen-Browne winner. I think that's a good fight. If Dave Allen can win that, Allen against Chisora is a great fight.

"They are both in tough fights. This Senad Gashi is not going to be easy for Chisora.

Chisora is facing a dangerous fight against Senad Gashi, says Eddie Hearn

"Chisora is coming back from a knockout defeat. We saw Senad Gashi have a good go against Takam on a weeks' notice. He's had a good eight-nine weeks' notice for this fight. He's pumped up for this fight."

Allen has enlisted the guidance of former world champion Darren Barker during his lengthy training camp, and Hearn says 'White Rhino' is preparing for a career-changing fight.

"He's a good guy with a good heart, but he really knows this is his opportunity," said Hearn. "If he can win this fight, it's going to put him in the top 15 in the world.

"There's major money, major big championship fights for him out there.

"I've never seen him so focused, he's teamed up with Darren Barker, they are working great together. I think it's a great pairing and I'm excited for the fight.

"I actually see Lucas Browne as the favourite in that fight. He's got much more experience. You look at the shape of Browne, compared to when he fought Dillian Whyte.

Lucas Browne has claimed three wins since his defeat to Dillian Whyte

"He's in a different kind of frame of mind, a different kind of physical condition. Dave Allen's going to have to be fit, going to have to let his hands go. He's going to have to beat a guy levels above anyone he's ever beaten before on April 20 at The O2."

Liverpudlian David Price has also expressed his desire to face the Allen-Browne winner.

David Price is also targeting either Browne or Allen

"The Lucas Browne fight was one I'm interested in, so the winner of him and Dave Allen, I would be very interested in that," said Price.