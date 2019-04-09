Claressa Shields wants to prove she is 'greatest women fighter of all time' against Christina Hammer

4:32 Claressa Shields warns Christina Hammer she will beat her to become the undisputed middleweight world champion in America on Saturday Claressa Shields warns Christina Hammer she will beat her to become the undisputed middleweight world champion in America on Saturday

Claressa Shields claims she is destined to become the "greatest woman fighter of all time", and will take another step on the way to proving that by beating Christina Hammer on Saturday night.

Shields and Hammer meet in what has been described as the 'biggest fight in women's boxing history', with the winner being declared the undisputed middleweight champion of the world.

Both boxers are unbeaten, with two-time Olympic champion Shields (8-0) putting her WBA, WBC and IBF belts on the line, while German fighter Hammer (24-0) steps into the ring in Atlantic City holding the WBO title.

Unbeaten Shields celebrates with her IBF and WBA belts

The pair met face-to-face on Monday ahead of the fight, with the American claiming the bout will be a "game changer" for women's boxing.

Speaking to Showtime, Shields said: "I want to erase that line between men's boxing and women's boxing, to give us the same opportunity given to men, to treat this fight the same.

"We sacrifice putting our lives on hold, having kids, our families, and our friends just to give everything to boxing.

Hammer in action against Tori Nelson in Detroit

"This should be a game changer for women's boxing.

"I thought it would take years before they gave us all access and equal promotion. I thought this day would come down the line, but it's happening right now.

"It came fast but I knew it would happen, I have a chance to become undisputed champion in just nine fights.

"I'm going to beat her. She's a good fighter but she's not great, she has a lot of flaws but they haven't been exposed because her opponents are girls who probably couldn't even run a mile on a treadmill.

Shields trades punches with Femke Hermans

"Those are her opponents - if she thinks she is fighting a 17-year-old that fought in the Olympics then cool, is she thinks she is fighting the one that won the 2016 Olympics cool, but I know what I am doing.

"Her ego is too high for her to accept I have improved.

"Victory will show my fans that I am the greatest woman of all time, and it adds more to the legacy of that, and shows not that I am just saying it to be super cocky.

"To be the greatest you have to do great things."

Hammer has held the WBO middleweight title since October 2010, after becoming the youngest boxer in history to win a WBO title.

German fighter Hammer faces Shields on Saturday

The 28-year-old says she has a point to prove against the American and wants to show the world that she is the undisputed champion.

The German said: "This feels great and is a great opportunity to show the world great female boxing and that women can be strong, athletic and will be the game changer of women's boxing.

"She can call herself whatever she wants but she has to prove it in the ring and that's different stuff. I want to step out of the ring undisputed champion.

"I am a longtime champion and I want to make my professional career perfect."