Floyd Mayweather Sr tips Andrew Tabiti for glory in the World Boxing Super Series

Tabiti is the only unbeaten cruiserweight left in the tournament

Floyd Mayweather Sr is backing Andrew Tabiti to win the World Boxing Super Series before going on to "break records".

'The Beast' Tabiti puts his unbeaten ledger on the line against Yuniel Dorticos in the tournament semi-final at the Arena Riga on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

On a mouth-watering night of action in the Latvian capital, home favourite and No 1 seed Mairis Briedis battles Krzysztof Glowacki for the other final spot, all four cruiserweights looking to follow in the footsteps of Oleksandr Usyk by winning the Muhammad Ali trophy.

"Tabiti has a great chance of winning the entire series," Mayweather Sr said, a former trainer of 'The Beast'.

"I've shown Tabiti all the skills and things he needs to win. I have worked to build him to the level he's at right now. I think he's bound to break records; he's going to be a winner.

"The fans will get a chance to see a good classic show.

"Tabiti needs to come forward and stay active with his movement, his head movement will help him. With Tabiti moving and grooving, I believe he will do it right for this fight."

Las Vegas-based Tabiti, having beaten Steve Cunningham, Lateef Kayode and Ruslan Fayfer in recent years, now faces the toughest test of his career in Dorticos.

The powerful Cuban holds impressive wins over Dmitry Kudryashov and Youri Kalenga, but came up just short when stopped in the final round of an epic dust-up with Murat Gassiev in last year's 200lb tournament, the only blemish on his record.

The World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight semi-finals, Andrew Tabiti vs Yuniel Dorticos and Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki, are live on Sky Sports Arena this Saturday from 9pm.