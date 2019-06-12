World Boxing Super Series: Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki, Yuniel Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti

Mairis Briedis and Krzysztof Glowacki meet for a place in the tournament final

Mairis Briedis is on home soil as part of the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight semi-finals, which are live on Sky Sports Arena from 9pm on Saturday.

The heavy-hitting Latvian meets Krzysztof Glowacki with the WBC and WBO world titles on the line at the Arena Riga while Yuniel Dorticos fights the unbeaten 'Beast' Andrew Tabiti for the other spot in the tournament final.

Briedis vs Glowacki

Number one seed Briedis (25-1) has home comforts against his Polish counterpart and will hope to go one better than he did in last year's Super Series 200lb-tournament, the Latvian narrowly losing to eventual winner Oleksandr Usyk after an epic 12-round battle.

Like Briedis, Glowacki (31-1) sits with just a single defeat to Usyk on an impressive resume and the southpaw is the current WBO cruiserweight world champion.

Glowacki is on a five-fight win streak, beating tough Russian Maksim Vlasov last time out, while Briedis beat Noel Gevor in his quarter-final.

Dorticos vs Tabiti

Dangerous Cuban Dorticos (23-1), like Briedis, came mightily close to making last year's Super Series final but fell just short when stopped by Russia's Murat Gassiev in the last round of their last-four battle.

That sits as the only blemish on a stellar record, which includes impressive wins over Mateusz Masternak, Dmitry Kudryashov and Youri Kalenga.

Tabiti (17-0) is the last remaining unbeaten fighter in the tournament and has been highly tipped by Floyd Mayweather Sr to become the star of the division. Wins over Steve Cunningham, Lateef Kayode and Ruslan Fayfer have preceded what is a genuine test for 'The Beast'.

