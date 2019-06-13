World Boxing Super Series: Andrew Tabiti the pick of semi-finalists for Enzo Maccarinelli
"I think it's going to be Tabiti-Breidis in the final. I think Tabiti is just going to make Dorticos fall short and I fancy Tabiti beating Breidis as well"
By Peter Gilbert
Last Updated: 13/06/19 6:31pm
Enzo Maccarinelli has backed undefeated cruiserweight Andrew Tabiti to go all the way in this year's World Boxing Super Series tournament.
Tabiti will bid to secure his place in the final when he faces heavy-handed Cuban Yunier Dorticos, while in Saturday's other semi-final Briedis will meet Polish southpaw Krzysztof Glowacki, live on Sky Sports Action.
"I fancy Briedis being just too clever for Glowacki," former WBO world cruiserweight champion Maccarinelli told Ringside.
"I think Glowacki is going to come in and try and take his head off with the left hand. He doesn't use his jab to set up. He rushes in, gets close, locks that overhead left and I think Breidis will be a little too cute.
"On the other hand we have Dorticos, who has god-given power. Not your typical Cuban, for a start he's orthodox not southpaw. He will come at you, he will try and take your head off with every single shot.
"He has explosive power like we saw against [Dmitry] Kudryashov, it was only a short little shot that put him over.
"And we've got Tabiti, who not many people know of, very elusive, very slick. Boxes bit like a bigger version of (Floyd) Mayweather, drops that left hand, chin behind the shoulder but he's got good reflexes, he's more of an aggressive style than Mayweather and he carries a bit of power.
"I think it's going to be Tabiti-Breidis in the final. I think Tabiti is just going to make Dorticos fall short and I fancy Tabiti beating Breidis as well."