World Boxing Super Series: Mairis Briedis intends to seize his chance of glory after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in last year's semi-finals

Mairis Briedis will bid to regain his WBC crown and reach the WBSS final at the second time of asking when he faces Krzysztof Glowacki on Saturday in Riga

Mairis Briedis believes he is a different fighter since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in the semi-finals of the World Boxing Super Series last year.

Breidis (25-1, 18 KOs) will again be fighting on home soil when he faces Krzysztof Glowacki with a place in this year's final up for grabs at the Arena Riga in Latvia on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Latvian lost a majority decision - along with his WBC cruiserweight title - to WBO holder Usyk at the same venue in January last year.

Usyk went on to make history by becoming the first cruiserweight to hold all four major world titles after defeating Murat Gassiev in the final to add the IBF and WBA 'Super' titles to his WBC and WBO belts.

"The fight with Usyk was the fight with Usyk, and this is a completely different fight," said Briedis.

"Now I have prepared differently, I am mentally different. This is my second chance, and I will do my best to complete it."

Mairis Briedis and Krzysztof Gowacki ahead of Saturday's unification clash

Gowacki (31-1, 19 KOs), whose sole defeat in the professional ranks was on points to former undisputed champion Usyk in 2016, will make the first defence of his WBO title, while the vacant WBC strap will also be on the line.

"I am very happy to be here and I just can't wait for Saturday," said Polish southpaw Glowacki. "I think it is going to be a great war and I am going to win.

"It is something incredible to be able to get all the belts and win the Ali Trophy. That will be a dream coming true."