Anthony Fowler replaces injured Scott Fitzgerald against Brian Rose on Lawrence Okolie-Jack Massey bill

Anthony Fowler will take on Brian Rose next month in Manchester

Anthony Fowler has stepped in to replace Scott Fitzgerald against Brian Rose after his bitter rival pulled out of next month's clash injured.

Fowler was already in training to return to the ring on the July 6 card after being handed his first defeat of his professional career by Fowler in Liverpool last month.

2:10 Scott Fitzgerald knocked Anthony Fowler down in the last round to help secure a split decision win in Liverpool. Scott Fitzgerald knocked Anthony Fowler down in the last round to help secure a split decision win in Liverpool.

The 28-year-old will now replace Fitzgerald against former British champion Rose on the undercard to Lawrence Okolie-Jack Massey at the Manchester Arena on July 6, live on Sky Sports.

"I want tests and I want to be involved in the big fights. As soon as we heard the news that Scott had to pull out, we grabbed the opportunity with both hands," said Fowler.

"Brian has mixed it at the top level throughout his career, and this is a fantastic chance for me to test myself against an experienced opponent.



"I'm already in great shape, I'd be ready to fight next week. Brian is a big name and I think he'll get the best out of me on the night. I know Brian, and consider him as a friend, but this is strictly business and I've got a job to do next month."

Scott Fitzgerald suffered injury during a sparring session

Fitzgerald withdrew from his showdown with Rose after suffering an injury during training in the Canary Islands.

"I've not wanted to face the fact, but after injuring my hand sparring in Tenerife and giving it some time to rest, I'm still unable to hit anything with it," Fitzgerald announced on his Instagram account.

"My dad and coach has pulled me out of the fight so we can get the problem sorted and I can be 100 percent for the British title I'm mandatory to fight for.

"I apologise to Brian and his team and everyone asking for tickets, I'm gutted to let you all down on what would have been a great night but you have to be 100 percent in this sport!

"Hopefully, I can defend the British title against Brian before the end of the year."