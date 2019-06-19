Amir Khan says Kell Brook fight 'is still out there'

Amir Khan will not close the door on facing Kell Brook – insisting it is still a “huge fight”.

Khan will first rebound from his stoppage defeat to Terence Crawford by fighting Neeraj Goyat in Saudi Arabia on July 12.

Speaking about his longstanding rivals Brook and Manny Pacquiao, Khan told Sky Sports News: "These names have always been spoken about and I really feel like those fights are still out there.

Amir Khan faces Neeraj Goyat next

"The Brook fight is still out there, definitely. In Britain it would be a huge fight.

"There are still a lot of fights that [promoter Eddie Hearn] can make for me.

"I'll see how I feel after this fight. After, I might say 'I don't want it anymore'. Or I might say 'I've got one or two fights left'.

"I might get the love again, and want to win a world title again.

"I want to fight the top names. I am still being called out by top names like Manny Pacquiao and Kell Brook.

"It's all about taking big fights."

A quick note for my fans and the boxing world#AllOfTheLights pic.twitter.com/cTwMNViR2Q — Kell Brook (@SpecialKBrook) June 18, 2019

Khan attracted criticism for the manner of his stoppage defeat to Crawford in a WBO welterweight title fight earlier this year.

"The fight was going well until I got hit with a low shot. I couldn't continue. If I did continue then I got knocked out because I didn't have any energy, then I would have got more stick.

"There is always another day.

"I felt like I could not continue. I am a brave guy. I wanted to fight but my cornerman Virgil Hunter was saying: 'I'm calling it'.

"I went to see a doctor and I was on medication. But I'm putting that behind me and this is why I want a quick turnaround.

"Maybe Goyat is thinking that I'm not who I used to be. That I'm not the fighter I was. Maybe he thinks he can catch me, and make a name for himself.

"But I've still got it. I feel strong and sharp and I will make no mistakes."

