JD NXTGEN: Conor Benn comfortably makes weight at bad-tempered weigh-in
Watch Benn-Koivula, Cheeseman-Conway, Richards-Sterling and more on Friday's JD NXTGEN bill, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 20/06/19 3:12pm
Conor Benn displayed his imposing physique at a bad-tempered JD NXTGEN weigh-in as Joshua Buatsi was involved in a backstage bust-up.
The unbeaten welterweight comfortably made the limit, coming in at 10st 6lbs 2oz, but opponent Jussi Koivula had to return to the scales after he was marginally over 10st 7lbs for Friday's bill-topping fight at York Hall in Bethnal Green, live on Sky Sports.
Live JD Nxtgen Boxing
June 21, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
Tempers had flared when Buatsi crossed paths with light-heavyweight rival Andre Sterling, who also exchanged heated words with Craig Richards as they faced off in front of the cameras.
Richards was slightly heavier at 12st 6lbs 4oz, while Sterling was also inside the limit at 12st 5lbs 3oz.
Ted Cheeseman appeared in peak condition at 10st 12lbs 7oz ahead of his British super-welterweight title defence against Kieron Conway, who came in at 10st 13lbs 4oz.
Shannon Courtenay also returns to action, weighing in at 8st 8lbs 7oz, and Charles Frankham tipped the scales at 9st 9lbs for his second professional fight.
Watch Benn versus Koivula, Cheeseman's British title fight with Conway and Richards against Sterling at York Hall on Friday from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.