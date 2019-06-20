JD NXTGEN: Conor Benn comfortably makes weight at bad-tempered weigh-in

Conor Benn faces Jussi Koivula on Friday's JD NXTGEN bill, live on Sky Sports

Conor Benn displayed his imposing physique at a bad-tempered JD NXTGEN weigh-in as Joshua Buatsi was involved in a backstage bust-up.

The unbeaten welterweight comfortably made the limit, coming in at 10st 6lbs 2oz, but opponent Jussi Koivula had to return to the scales after he was marginally over 10st 7lbs for Friday's bill-topping fight at York Hall in Bethnal Green, live on Sky Sports.

Tempers had flared when Buatsi crossed paths with light-heavyweight rival Andre Sterling, who also exchanged heated words with Craig Richards as they faced off in front of the cameras.

Craig Richards and Andre Sterling had to be separated by security

Richards was slightly heavier at 12st 6lbs 4oz, while Sterling was also inside the limit at 12st 5lbs 3oz.

Ted Cheeseman appeared in peak condition at 10st 12lbs 7oz ahead of his British super-welterweight title defence against Kieron Conway, who came in at 10st 13lbs 4oz.

Ted Cheeseman defends British belt against Kieron Conway

Shannon Courtenay also returns to action, weighing in at 8st 8lbs 7oz, and Charles Frankham tipped the scales at 9st 9lbs for his second professional fight.

Shannon Courtenay targets a third pro win at York Hall

