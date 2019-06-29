Andrade vs Sulecki: Demetrius Andrade says he's the world's best but will he get a chance to show it?

Demetrius Andrade is waiting for moment to shine against big-name rival

Demetrius Andrade has been telling the world that he is the No 1 middleweight, but will the supremely talented WBO champion be offered the chance to show it?

The classy American firmly believes he should be jostling with the biggest names in the sport's pound-for-pound list, having collected world titles in two weight divisions during his unbeaten 27-fight career.

Andrade (left) makes next WBO title defence against Maciej Sulecki

Andrade's hometown fans will be hoping for another exhibition of razor-sharp reflexes during his WBO title defence against Maciej Sulecki in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Victory will inevitably lead to vociferous calls for a clash against more renowned rivals in Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin.

But this superstar duo have considered other options, with perhaps too much to lose and little to gain, aside from yet another belt, in a match-up with Andrade.

Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin have fought each other but not Andrade

As a southpaw, the most awkward of propositions in the paid ranks, Andrade offers an instant reason to be avoided, and the 31-year-old is yet to receive a breakout fight which will propel him amongst the biggest earners in the States.

'Canelo' and 'GGG' have not yet shown much interest in sharing the ring with Andrade, a slippery eel-like opponent, who has added genuine bite to his arsenal in recent fights.

He comfortably outclassed Walter Kautondokwa, a late replacement opponent with a reputation as a puncher, who was floored on a number of occasions in October by Andrade, who then halted Artur Akarov in the final round of a one-sided boxing clinic in January.

Whether Andrade packs enough pop to deter Alvarez or Golovkin remains to be seen, but he at least deserves the chance to test his precise fists, and the 31-year-old needs that opportunity sooner rather than later.

With Alvarez and Golovkin yet to agree terms for a third fight, Andrade will point to himself as a perfect alternative opponent, and he could be bellowing his challenge this weekend after another masterful victory.

