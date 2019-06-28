Juan Francisco Estrada signs promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing

Juan Francisco Estrada is the latest star to sign with Matchroom Boxing

Juan Francisco Estrada has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing USA and Zanfer Promotions.

Estrada came out on top in an epic rematch with Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in April at The Forum in LA, regaining the WBC super-flyweight title and adding the Ring Magazine strap to his collection.

The Mexican pound-for-pound star and former unified flyweight king will announce a defence of his titles next week as he aims to unify at 115lbs, with Britain's WBA king Kal Yafai, who fights in Providence live on Sky Sports this Sunday morning, a possible future foe.

"I look forward to defending my title for Mexico and for all my fans and hopefully I can soon unify titles with the other champions of the division," said Estrada.

"I'm very motivated being champion once again and I'm ready to show that I'm a champion to be reckoned with."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "I'm delighted to welcome pound-for-pound star Juan Estrada to the team. We have been working closely with Zanfer over the last year and this is an exciting addition.

"Estrada was outstanding in capturing the WBC and Ring Magazine belts in LA in April and looks now to move on and unify the division. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

