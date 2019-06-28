Andrade vs Sulecki: Kal Yafai says Norbelto Jiminez in for a rude awakening in Providence

Kal Yafai makes the fifth defence of his super-flyweight crown

Kal Yafai is predicting a painful night for Norbelto Jimenez as the Brit looks to display his world champion credentials this weekend.

Yafai, who is targeting bigger names and unification fights in the future, makes the fifth defence of his WBA super-flyweight crown at the Dunkin' Donuts Center, on the undercard to Demetrius Andrade's homecoming fight with Maciej Sulecki, live on Sky Sports.

The unbeaten Birmingham star was fired up when he came face-to-face with Jimenez at Friday's weigh-in and is predicting a "rude awakening" for his Dominican challenger.

"Thanks to everyone who made this possible," Yafai said.

"I had a great training camp, I am going to put my life on the line for this fight.

"He has never boxed anyone as quick, powerful and talented as me. He is in for a rude awakening on Saturday night."

The pair clashed at Friday's weigh-in

Jimenez is unbeaten in 30 fights after turning his career around from early defeats.

"I want to thank Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing," the challenger said.

"This is a long overdue title shot for me. I am coming for the title on Saturday night.

"I owe the Dominican Republic a title, I am not going to be robbed this time like I was in my last title shot.

"I am going to make this one count."

