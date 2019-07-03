Carlos Takam vows to KO Oleksandr Usyk if they meet in September

Carlos Takam says he will take on anyone in a bid to realise his world title dreams

Carlos Takam is ready and waiting to take his frustration out on Oleksandr Usyk after their planned showdown was scuppered due to injury.

Takam was due to tackle Usyk in May but the former undisputed cruiserweight champion suffered a bicep injury in training and was forced to withdraw.

The former world title challenger hopes Usyk will be fit to step up to the glamour division in September as he believes he will be the first to defeat the Ukrainian.

"I was disappointed because it was only two weeks before the fight they told me," said Takam. "I wish him a good recovery because I'm ready.

"I'm going to beat him. I believe I'm going to beat him, I'm going to knock him out. I'm going to win my fight with Usyk.

"He's never lost before but with me he's going to lose. He's never fought me before, he's never fought at heavyweight before."

Carlos Takam dropped Senad Gashi three times before the referee called a halt

Takam handed Senad Gashi his first defeat inside the distance in April to return to winning ways after suffering back-to-back stoppage defeats to Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua.

The Cameroonian, who lasted seven 10 rounds against Joshua in 2017, was not surprised by the former unified heavyweight champion's defeat to unheralded Andy Ruiz Jr on June 1.

"I am not shocked because in the heavyweight division anything can happen. You can take one punch and it's finished.

"Watch my fight with Derek (Chisora) I was good, I was winning my fight, I take one punch and I go out.

"I'm not shocked Joshua lost the fight and I wish he's going to come back strong again to win the rematch. I would like my rematch with Anthony Joshua."

se convaincre que tu en es capable c'est déjà la moitié du chemin pic.twitter.com/AmWoKQEw4R — Carlos Takam (@carlos_takam) June 18, 2019

Takam turns 39 in December but the 42-fight veteran is not about to hang up his gloves just yet as he has unfinished business in the ring.

"I still have a dream. I still have motivation to box and to be champion. Now is the time," added Takam.

"I can fight everyone, (Deontay) Wilder or Tyson Fury I don't care, I ready to fight anyone."