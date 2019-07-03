Whyte vs Rivas: David Price ready for 'massive' clash with Dave Allen

David Price has promised to put on a performance against David Allen at The O2

David Price has branded his heavyweight showdown with domestic rival David Allen his "world title fight".

The pair are due to collide on the undercard of Dillian Whyte-Oscar Rivas at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Price (24-6, 19 KOs) returns on the back of a disqualification win over Kash Ali after being bitten by the Birmingham heavyweight during their 10-rounder in March.

Price was bitten by Kash Ali in the fifth round of their fight in Liverpool

"This is massive, this is probably the biggest fight of my career," Price told Sky Sports.

"But it's not the first time I've been in a crossroads fight, so to speak, because as soon as you've lost a couple of fights, every fight is a so-called crossroads fight.

Allen and Price size each other up ahead of their summer showdown

"But this one to me is so big because of what is potentially on the other side that it's like my world title fight.

"This is coming for me at the right time this fight 100 per cent, and I'm going to show on the night, put a performance in and make people sit up and take notice of me."

0:41 David Allen stopped Lucas Browne in the third round with a brutal body shot David Allen stopped Lucas Browne in the third round with a brutal body shot

Allen (17-4-2, 16 KOs) has rejuvenated his career under Darren Barker and secured a morale-boosting victory over former world champion Lucas Browne in April.

"He's had a bit of up and down himself," added Price. "He's had some low points himself, recently he's had more of his high points so he's got a bit of momentum going forward.

"I think he's done well, so I'm looking forward to the challenge but it's a fight I'm expecting to win."