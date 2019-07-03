Dillian Whyte says a rematch with Joseph Parker was never in his plans

Dillian Whyte dismissed talk of a second fight with Joseph Parker

Dillian Whyte has told Joseph Parker to forget about a rematch in the near future and gave a scathing assessment of the New Zealander's win over Alex Leapai.

The Brixton heavyweight is preparing for a high-stakes clash against Oscar Rivas at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner set to become mandatory challenger for WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Whyte battles Oscar Rivas on bumper O2 bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Parker suffered a points defeat in a brutal battle with Whyte last July and admitted he would take a second fight 'in a heartbeat', but his challenge received a dismissive response from 'The Body Snatcher'.

"Parker was never in my plans," Whyte told Sky Sports. "I beat him already, so why would he be in my plans? Someone I've beaten already.

Why would I chase someone I've already beaten? It makes no sense. Dillian Whyte

"He wants me to be in his plans, but he's not in my plans.

"That's what I don't get. Him and David Higgins are talking rubbish. Why would I chase someone I've already beaten? It makes no sense."

The former WBO champion has signed for promoter Eddie Hearn, who also guides Whyte's career, and Parker returned to action with a 10th-round stoppage of Leapai last weekend.

1:07 Parker stopped Leapai in the 10th round Parker stopped Leapai in the 10th round

But Whyte was far from impressed with his former opponent and questioned why the Kiwi did not produce a more ruthless victory.

"It was terrible," said Whyte. "I don't understand what was going on and what [trainer] Kevin Barry was telling him. "Someone like Leapai, you smash their head in.

"I think a heavy bag is more dangerous than Leapai. A heavy bag will swing back, the heavy bag might hit you a couple of times."

Dillian Whyte battles Oscar Rivas on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with David Allen against David Price and Derek Chisora versus Artur Szpilka on The O2 bill.