Andrade vs Sulecki: Joseph Parker would instantly accept a rematch with Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker welcomes a second heavyweight fight with Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker says he would take a rematch with Dillian Whyte 'in a heartbeat' if the British heavyweight is made to wait longer for a world title fight.

The New Zealander returns to the ring in the early hours of Sunday morning against Alex Leapai on the Demetrius Andrade-Maciej Sulecki bill in Providence, live on Sky Sports, and Parker admits he is eager to avenge his points loss to Whyte last summer.

Whyte is preparing for a high-risk clash with Oscar Rivas on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner set to become the WBC's mandatory challenger, but Parker would happily agree to a return fight, if the Brixton man does not receive a shot at WBC champion Deontay Wilder until 2020.

"I would take Whyte in a heartbeat," Parker told Sky Sports. "I'm waiting for him to say yes.

"He's in the position where he's aiming to be champion of the world, so I respect that and I respect what he's trying to achieve, but listen, if no-one else is going to fight him, call me up. I'll fight you two, three, four times."

Parker has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, who also promote Whyte, and his manager David Higgins also welcomed a return to Britain for a rematch, or a clash with Derek Chisora.

"Joseph would love to fight Whyte again," Higgins told Sky Sports. "Whyte calls out everyone, except for Joseph Parker.

Parker's team have linked up with promoter Eddie Hearn

"In fact, since Whyte beat Parker, I haven't once heard Whyte mention Joseph's name, which is odd for a guy that calls out everyone, including the taxi driver down the road. What does that tell you?

"Joseph would fight Whyte tomorrow, but Whyte has shown no sign of wanting a rematch.

"Chisora is always going to be a good fight and as for London, that's fine too.

"The promoter Matchroom will set up the opportunities and Joseph will step-up."

