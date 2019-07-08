Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder rematch set for February

Tyson Fury says his rematch with Deontay Wilder is on for next year

Tyson Fury says his highly-anticipated rematch against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has been signed to take place on February 22.

Fury survived a final-round knockdown when the pair met in December as he was forced to settle for a draw - despite seeming to have done enough to earn a points win - leading to Wilder retaining his title.

Wilder is slated to defend his belt in another return bout against Luis Ortiz, but should he record another win against the Cuban, that paves the way for another showdown against Fury in early 2020.

Wilder and Fury's first encounter ended in a controversial draw

The Briton has vowed he will not let their next contest go to the scorecards, telling a Q&A at an event at Bradford's Alhambra Theatre: "The rematch has been confirmed and signed, 22 February. It's on, the rematch.

"This time I haven't been out the ring for three years, this time I haven't been abusing too much alcohol."