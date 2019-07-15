Whyte vs Rivas: Dillian Whyte could earn fight against Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte could force a WBC title fight if he defeats Oscar Rivas on Saturday

Dillian Whyte could earn a fight against Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury, but has questioned whether his heavyweight rivals want to back up their brash claims.

Whyte battles Oscar Rivas at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner likely to be confirmed as the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt, which is currently held by Wilder.

Fury expects to challenge Wilder in a February rematch after they battled to a draw in December, but Whyte remains unsure whether the winner would be willing to face him.

"Let's see, these guys are always trying to find another way out of fighting me, as they keep doing," Whyte said, when asked about facing Wilder or Fury.

"People would make a case, saying Fury would win, because of what he did last time, but Wilder knows all he's got to do is get to him and hit him, so I don't know.

Tyson Fury is set to face Deontay Wilder again in a rematch

"I think Fury gets dropped anyway, but he gets up as he proved against Wilder. Who knows? Maybe if Wilder catches him clean, early enough, he might get up.

"But Wilder is garbage as well, I think Fury would beat him again anyway.

"I would face any one of those guys. Fury said he wanted to fight me, he was getting the WBC 'Diamond' belt, the WBC gave us the 'Diamond' belt and Fury said he didn't want to fight me, so I don't know."

Wilder has previously distanced himself from a fight against Whyte and the WBC champion is set to make his next title defence against Luis Ortiz in a September rematch.

Fury also intends to fight again later this year, with an opponent to be confirmed, after his second round stoppage win over Tom Schwarz in June.

