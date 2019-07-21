Errol Spence Jr and Shawn Porter to meet in Los Angeles on September 28

Errol Spence Jr is rated as one of the world's best pound-for-pound fighters

Errol Spence Jr and Shawn Porter will meet in a welterweight unification bout in Los Angeles on September 28.

Spence and Porter announced the date and location of their showdown on Saturday.

Spence (25-0-KO21) holds the IBF 147-pound title, while Porter (30-2-KO17) is the WBC champion.

Spence beat Mikey Garcia in a one-sided contest in March

They agreed to a title unification bout in April, but recently chose Staples Center as the venue for the contest.

Spence is an emerging pound-for-pound superstar, who has held his belt since May 2017. He trounced the undersized Mikey Garcia in his last bout in March.

Shawn Porter put his WBC title on the line when he fights Spence

Porter will attempt his second defence of the belt he won by beating Danny Garcia last year.

Porter has won four straight fights since losing a decision to Keith Thurman in 2016.

Thurman lost his unbeaten record and his WBA 'Super' title on Saturday night, after losing a points decision to Manny Pacquiao.