Whyte vs Rivas: Dave Allen hints at retirement after defeat to David Price

Allen (right) was soundly beaten by Price

Dave Allen hinted at retirement after being beaten by David Price on Saturday night.

Dont want anyone to worry about me, just a hard man gone old and soft the last 18 months, very happy and proud of David price, I will be okay but the last 12 months or so my health has been deteriorating and I’m glad I hung on took the chance and made money and now probably done — Papi De La T-Rex Arms (@davidthewhiter1) July 20, 2019

Felt much better but I’m happy and I’m healthy in terms of my long term health and I guess that’s what it will come down to, I’d love to keep fighting but after a few weeks I will sit down and decide is it really worth it I’m not big enough or good enough mate that hurts most https://t.co/6yDdGEcp0E — Papi De La T-Rex Arms (@davidthewhiter1) July 21, 2019

The Doncaster heavyweight was dominated for 10 rounds before his trainer, Darren Barker, pulled him out.

He was taken to hospital after the fifth defeat of his career, with promoter Eddie Hearn confirming that he had suffered a broken eye socket and tongue damage.

"Now probably done," Allen tweeted from hospital on Saturday night.

He added on Sunday: "After a few weeks I will sit down and decide, is it really worth it?"

Dave wants you to know he’s ok. He’s just waiting on a scan and a few stitches. He also wants to congratulate @DavidPrice_1 on a fantastic win and hopes everyone gets home safely. pic.twitter.com/65vQun8XiW — Darren Barker (@DarrenBarker82) July 20, 2019

The 27-year-old had harboured hopes of next fighting Alexander Povetkin, the former challenger to Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua, but he struggled in a lopsided defeat to Price.

Allen was coming off the best win of his career against Lucas Browne but has taken substantial damage in his 24 pro fights.

He suffered brave but one-sided defeats to Dillian Whyte and Luis Ortiz, and was stopped by Tony Yoka who was later suspended for missing drug tests.

