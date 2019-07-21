Boxing News

Whyte vs Rivas: Dave Allen hints at retirement after defeat to David Price

Allen (right) was soundly beaten by Price
Dave Allen hinted at retirement after being beaten by David Price on Saturday night.

The Doncaster heavyweight was dominated for 10 rounds before his trainer, Darren Barker, pulled him out.

He was taken to hospital after the fifth defeat of his career, with promoter Eddie Hearn confirming that he had suffered a broken eye socket and tongue damage.

"Now probably done," Allen tweeted from hospital on Saturday night.

He added on Sunday: "After a few weeks I will sit down and decide, is it really worth it?"

The 27-year-old had harboured hopes of next fighting Alexander Povetkin, the former challenger to Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua, but he struggled in a lopsided defeat to Price.

Allen was coming off the best win of his career against Lucas Browne but has taken substantial damage in his 24 pro fights.

He suffered brave but one-sided defeats to Dillian Whyte and Luis Ortiz, and was stopped by Tony Yoka who was later suspended for missing drug tests.

