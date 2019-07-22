Kubrat Pulev ban lifted after fine paid for kissing female reporter

Kubrat Pulev has won 27 of his 28 professional fights

Officials in California have lifted the suspension of a Bulgarian boxer who kissed a reporter without her consent during a post-fight interview.

The California State Athletic Commission voted unanimously to allow Kubrat Pulev to reapply for his license after he completed a sexual harassment course and paid a $2,500 (£2,000) fine.

Pulev - who has won 27 of his 28 professional fights, only losing to Wladimir Klitschko in 2014 - has also been told that any future offences would result in a lifetime ban from fighting in North America.

The 38-year-old was suspended in March after he grabbed Jenny Ravalo's head in his hands and planted a kiss on her lips following his knockout of Bogdan Dinu.

He apologised to Ravalo before the commission voted but claimed it was not sexual but an emotional reaction to his victory.

The commission confirmed that Pulev and his agent, Bob Arum, had participated in a sexual harassment remediation class but the reporter appeared unconvinced.

"Mr. Arum cares little about sexual harassment at all," Ravalo told the commission before the vote,

Pulev agreed to participate in a video campaign about sexual harassment that the commission is considering producing.

He said it would be important for people to know that such behaviour is not correct "because a lot of people like me don't know."